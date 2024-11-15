Summarize Simplifying... In short AP Dhillon's Brownprint India Tour, kicking off in Mumbai on December 7, will feature a star-studded lineup and a unique 360-degree stage design.

What's the story AP Dhillon will be embarking on his second India tour, after his successful 2021 debut tour. Now, reports suggest, the tour will also feature a special tribute to the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Dhillon has planned a visit to Moosewala's village as part of the tribute, where he plans to formally invite the late singer's parents to the concert. Reportedly, fellow Punjabi singers Harsh Likhari, Daler Mehndi, Honey Singh, and Jazzy B will join in the tribute.

Dhillon's tour will feature performances in 3 Indian cities

The upcoming tour, The Brownprint India Tour, will kick off from Mumbai on December 7. It will then head to New Delhi for a performance on December 14, marking Dhillon's first-ever show in the capital. The tour will conclude in Chandigarh on December 21. Tickets for the shows were made available for purchase from September 29 through Insider.in, priced between ₹1,999 and ₹19,999. Before this, Dhillon had tipped his hat to Moosewala in April at the Coachella Music Festival.

Dhillon's tour to feature star-studded performances and innovative stage

The Brownprint India Tour will see performances by several Punjabi music artists. The tour is being organized by White Fox India, a live events company that hosts international artists. One of the standout features of this tour will be its innovative 360-degree concert stage design, which is expected to provide an immersive experience for fans.

Dhillon's setlist to include iconic hits and new tracks

Fans attending The Brownprint India Tour can expect an energetic setlist from Dhillon. It will include his iconic hits like Brown Munde, Excuses, Insane, and With You. The setlist will also include new tracks from his EP like Bora Bora and Old Money. This tour comes after Dhillon's star-studded album The Brownprint, which features Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, among others.