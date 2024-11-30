Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Moana 2' made a decent start in India, collecting ₹2.75cr on its opening day. Despite facing competition from Hindi re-releases, it's expected to perform better with no new Hindi releases next week.

Internationally, the film broke records, earning $57.5M on its opening day in the US, marking the biggest opening for a Disney Animated film.

The sequel, set three years after the first, has received mixed reviews but positive audience response.

'Moana 2' box office collection

'Moana 2' posts ₹2.75cr opening day collection in India

By Isha Sharma 02:42 pm Nov 30, 202402:42 pm

What's the story The Hollywood animated film Moana 2, directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, opened on a decent note in India on Friday. The film, originally planned as a digital release, raked in ₹2.75cr on its opening day, reported Sacnilk. Considering the film's target audience is mostly young viewers, this performance is promising.

Occupancy details

'Moana 2' witnessed varying occupancy rates across languages

Moana 2 had varying occupancy for its English and Hindi shows, 43% and around 16% respectively. Although it is up against Hindi re-releases such as Veer Zara, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Biwi No. 1, the film should fare better in the coming days as there are no Hindi releases next week. However, it may face competition from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 releasing next Thursday.

Global success

'Moana 2' broke records with international collection

Internationally, Moana 2 has been a huge success, reportedly earning $57.5M on its opening day in the US, including $13.8M in previews. This marked the biggest opening for a Disney Animated film to date. The film also set new records as the third biggest opener after Incredibles 2 and Inside Out. On Thanksgiving Day, it collected $28M.

Film overview

'Moana 2' plot and audience reception

Moana 2, which takes place three years after the first movie, sees Moana embarking on a journey to explore new islands and find people connected to the ocean. The voice cast features Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson reprising their roles from the first movie. Despite mixed reviews from critics (67% average on Rotten Tomatoes), audiences have responded positively giving it an A- CinemaScore.