'Moana 2' posts ₹2.75cr opening day collection in India
The Hollywood animated film Moana 2, directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, opened on a decent note in India on Friday. The film, originally planned as a digital release, raked in ₹2.75cr on its opening day, reported Sacnilk. Considering the film's target audience is mostly young viewers, this performance is promising.
'Moana 2' witnessed varying occupancy rates across languages
Moana 2 had varying occupancy for its English and Hindi shows, 43% and around 16% respectively. Although it is up against Hindi re-releases such as Veer Zara, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Biwi No. 1, the film should fare better in the coming days as there are no Hindi releases next week. However, it may face competition from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 releasing next Thursday.
'Moana 2' broke records with international collection
Internationally, Moana 2 has been a huge success, reportedly earning $57.5M on its opening day in the US, including $13.8M in previews. This marked the biggest opening for a Disney Animated film to date. The film also set new records as the third biggest opener after Incredibles 2 and Inside Out. On Thanksgiving Day, it collected $28M.
'Moana 2' plot and audience reception
Moana 2, which takes place three years after the first movie, sees Moana embarking on a journey to explore new islands and find people connected to the ocean. The voice cast features Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson reprising their roles from the first movie. Despite mixed reviews from critics (67% average on Rotten Tomatoes), audiences have responded positively giving it an A- CinemaScore.