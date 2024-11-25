Summarize Simplifying... In short The re-release of the iconic Bollywood film 'Karan Arjun' raked in ₹1.08cr during its opening weekend, making it the third highest grossing re-release of 2024.

Despite its legacy, the film's opening was less than expected, but it still managed to secure the widest distribution this year, screening in over 1,364 theaters worldwide.

'Karan Arjun' box office collection

'Karan Arjun' re-release: SRK-Salman's film earns ₹1.08cr in opening weekend

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:43 am Nov 25, 202411:43 am

What's the story The 1995 Bollywood classic Karan Arjun, starring megastars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, has crossed the ₹1cr mark at the Indian box office in its opening weekend. The film, directed by Rakesh Roshan and also featuring Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Rakhi Gulzar, and Amrish Puri, has done fairly well at the box office since its re-release.

Box office performance

'Karan Arjun' re-release : Day-wise collection breakdown

The reincarnation action drama started its journey with a decent ₹25L on the opening day. On the second day, it witnessed a huge jump of 60%, collecting ₹40L. The film witnessed a minor jump on the third day (Sunday), adding another ₹43L to its kitty. By the end of its first weekend, Karan Arjun's total net collection was ₹1.08cr at the Indian box office.

Re-release ranking

'Karan Arjun' ranks 3rd among 2024's re-released films

Despite its success, Karan Arjun's opening was expected to be stronger considering its brand value and legacy. However, with ₹25L collected on its opening day, it took the third spot among all re-releases in Bollywood this year. Sohum Shah's mytho-horror Tumbbad and Imtiaz Ali's Laila Majnu currently occupy the top two spots.

Screen count

'Karan Arjun' re-release: Widest distribution in 2024

Reportedly, Karan Arjun's re-release is the widest of 2024, screening in 1,114 theaters across India and another 250 cinemas overseas. The film still has 10 more days to run in cinemas. Its performance during weekdays will be crucial in determining if Roshan's movie will prove to be a successful re-release or not. However, its opening weekend was slightly overshadowed by another re-release working magic on the screens, Kal Ho Naa Ho.