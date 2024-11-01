Dhillon house shooting: One arrested in Canada, other suspect flees
Canadian police have arrested a suspect involved in the shooting at Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's home in British Columbia. The 25-year-old suspect, Abjeet Kingra from Winnipeg, was arrested on October 30, 2024. Kingra faces charges of "Discharge of a Firearm with Intent and Arson" and was arrested in Ontario. He is scheduled to appear in court today (Friday).
Details of the incident at Dhillon's residence
The incident in question occurred in September 2024, when shots were fired into Dhillon's residence on Ravenwood Road, Colwood. Two cars parked near the property were also torched. CCTV footage recorded the mayhem during the attack. Dhillon and Indo-Canadian rapper Shinda Kahlon, who was visiting, both escaped unscathed.
Second suspect identified, believed to have fled to India
Separately, authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a second suspect in the case, 23-year-old Vikram Sharma. Sharma is believed to have fled to India after the incident. He is described as a South Asian male, approximately 5 feet 9-inch tall, with black hair and brown eyes. The police are seeking public assistance in locating him.
Gang claims responsibility for attack on Dhillon's home
The Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang has taken responsibility for the attack on Dhillon's residence. They claim their actions were a retaliation against Dhillon's association with Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a music video. The gang has been previously associated with high-profile cases, including threats to Khan himself. Superintendent Todd Preston said West Shore RCMP officers are working hard on the investigation and will continue to try to locate Sharma.