North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile designed to threaten US

By Chanshimla Varah 06:30 pm Oct 31, 202406:30 pm

What's the story North Korea test-launched a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday. This was the country's first ICBM test in nearly a year and came just days ahead of the United States election. The missile is said to be capable of threatening the US mainland. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who was at the launch site, ordered the test, calling it "an appropriate military action" against perceived threats.

Military escalation

Test-fire meets the purpose of informing the rivals: Kim

"I affirm that the DPRK (North Korea) will never change its line of bolstering up its nuclear forces," Kim was quoted as saying by KCNA. "The test-fire is an appropriate military action that fully meets the purpose of informing the rivals, who have intentionally escalated the regional situation and posed a threat to the security of our Republic recently, of our counteraction will."

Global response

Missile test raises regional tensions

The US, South Korea, and Japan have classified the missile as an ICBM and denounced the launch for heightening regional tensions. The development comes as Washington warned of North Korean troops in Russian uniforms advancing toward Ukraine to bolster Russian forces in the ongoing war. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff indicated that North Korea may have tested a new solid-fueled long-range ballistic missile, which are easier to move, hide and launch quickly than liquid-fueled ones.

Technical details

Missile's flight duration and altitude surpass previous tests

Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said the missile flew for 86 minutes and reached an altitude of over 7,000km, surpassing data from previous tests. South Korean military spokesperson Lee Sung Joon confirmed similar assessments. US National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett called the launch "a flagrant violation" of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions and said it "needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region."

Condemnation

South Korea and Japan condemn North Korea's missile launch

Both South Korea and Japan condemned the missile launch as a threat to international peace. They are closely coordinating with the US in wake of this development. In preparation for potential threats, South Korea plans bilateral military exercises with the US, and trilateral exercises with Japan. North Korea last tested an intercontinental ballistic missile in December 2023, with the launch of the solid-fueled Hwasong-18.