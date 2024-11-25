Vishnu Manchu-Akshay Kumar's 'Kannappa' sets release date: April 2025
Vishnu Manchu's highly-anticipated movie Kannappa now has a release date: April 25, 2025. The announcement, made on Monday, was accompanied by an intriguing poster that read, "The untold story of Lord Shiva's greatest devotee...worldwide release 25 April 2025." Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by 24 Frames Factory, the film explores the legendary story of Kannappa, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva.
'Kannappa' marks Akshay Kumar's debut in Telugu cinema
Kannappa marks a major milestone in Akshay Kumar's career as it's his debut in Telugu cinema. The first look poster of Kumar was unveiled on his 57th birthday. He will be playing the revered Hindu deity, Lord Shiva. The actor will be joined by an impressive cast headlined by Manchu, with Mohanlal, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal making special appearances, reportedly.
'Kannappa' teaser screened at Cannes Film Festival
A teaser of Kannappa was released earlier this year. The clip showed attempts to steal the Vayulingam, with Kannappa (played by Manchu) guarding the idol from being stolen. The teaser of Kannappa was screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, where it received an overwhelmingly positive response. While Kannappa was originally shot in Telugu, it is scheduled to be dubbed and released in multiple languages including Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and English.