Akshay Kumar is making his Telugu cinema debut with 'Kannappa', set to release in April 2025. The film, which also stars Vishnu Manchu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal, features Kumar as Lord Shiva.

The teaser, which received high praise at the Cannes Film Festival, shows Manchu's character protecting the Vayulingam idol.

The film will be dubbed in multiple languages.

'Kannappa' set to hit theaters on April 25, 2025

Vishnu Manchu-Akshay Kumar's 'Kannappa' sets release date: April 2025

By Tanvi Gupta 11:39 am Nov 25, 202411:39 am

What's the story Vishnu Manchu's highly-anticipated movie Kannappa now has a release date: April 25, 2025. The announcement, made on Monday, was accompanied by an intriguing poster that read, "The untold story of Lord Shiva's greatest devotee...worldwide release 25 April 2025." Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by 24 Frames Factory, the film explores the legendary story of Kannappa, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva.

'Kannappa' marks Akshay Kumar's debut in Telugu cinema

Kannappa marks a major milestone in Akshay Kumar's career as it's his debut in Telugu cinema. The first look poster of Kumar was unveiled on his 57th birthday. He will be playing the revered Hindu deity, Lord Shiva. The actor will be joined by an impressive cast headlined by Manchu, with Mohanlal, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal making special appearances, reportedly.

'Kannappa' teaser screened at Cannes Film Festival

A teaser of Kannappa was released earlier this year. The clip showed attempts to steal the Vayulingam, with Kannappa (played by Manchu) guarding the idol from being stolen. The teaser of Kannappa was screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, where it received an overwhelmingly positive response. While Kannappa was originally shot in Telugu, it is scheduled to be dubbed and released in multiple languages including Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and English.