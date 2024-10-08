Summarize Simplifying... In short In the upcoming film 'Singham Again', Ajay Devgn plays a modern-day Lord Ram, on a quest to save his wife, portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan, from the villainous Arjun Kapoor.

The film, which draws parallels to the Ramayana, also features Deepika Padukone as a police officer who idolizes Singham.

The film, which draws parallels to the Ramayana, also features Deepika Padukone as a police officer who idolizes Singham.

Set for a Diwali release, this action-packed movie is the third installment in the successful Singham franchise and will compete with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' at the box office.

'Singham Again' will be released theatrically on November 1

The 'Ramayana' connection: Who's playing who in 'Singham Again'

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 am Oct 08, 2024

What's the story The recently released trailer of Singham Again has led to speculation about Deepika Padukone's character, Shakti Shetty. Fans are comparing her role to Vibhishan from the epic Ramayana. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and offers a modern-day take on the Ramayana with its ensemble cast dressed as police officers. Here's a breakdown of which character represents whom in this retelling.

Main characters

Devgn as Lord Ram and Kareena as his Sita

In this modern retelling, Devgn takes on the role of a contemporary Lord Ram, on a mission to rescue his on-screen Sita, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan. The trailer opens with DCP Bajirao Singham's son asking him how far he would go to save his wife, Avni. The parallels to the Ramayana emerge when Singham responds, declaring that he would burn down Lanka to save his Sita.

Character insight

Padukone's character breakdown scene hints at Vibhishan inspiration

In a nearly five-minute-long trailer, Padukone is introduced as a Tamil Nadu-based police officer, Shakti Shetty. Her character is shown to idolize Singham (Devgn). A particular scene where she breaks down mourning the death of martyrs has drawn comparisons with Vibhishan's surrender to Lord Ram in Ramayana. This has led fans to speculate that her character may be inspired by Vibhishan.

Plot reveal

'Singham Again' plot and character roles revealed

The plot of Singham Again centers on Singham's mission to rescue Avni, who has been kidnapped by Danger Lanka, aka Raavan, portrayed by the villainous Arjun Kapoor. To complete his mission, Bajirao assembles his own army: Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya, representing Lakshman; Ranveer Singh as ACP Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao, channeling Hanuman; and Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, embodying Jatayu.

Release date

'Singham Again' to clash with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Singham Again is slated for a Diwali release on November 1. This high-octane actioner will clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office. This is the third installment of the blockbuster Singham franchise after Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014). Both the previous films were commercial hits, earning a special place in Bollywood's history for their engaging storytelling and powerful performances.