'Matka': When, where to watch Varun Tej's film on OTT
The Telugu period action thriller Matka, starring Varun Tej in the lead, is all set to make its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform announced that the film will be available for viewing from December 5. This comes less than three weeks after its theatrical release on November 14.
Here is the announcement
'Matka' marked Fatehi's debut in Telugu cinema
Directed and written by Karuna Kumar, Matka features a star-studded cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nora Fatehi, Saloni Aswani, Kishore, and Naveen Chandra. The film is especially noteworthy as it marks the Telugu cinema debut of Hindi actor Fatehi. IMDb describes its plot as, "Rising through the ranks of the criminal world, a man becomes a key player in a massive nationwide gambling operation."
'Matka' is Tej's most expensive project to date
Reportedly Tej's most expensive project, Matka was reportedly bought by Amazon Prime Video for ₹15 crore. The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Kishor Kumar. Despite its larger-than-life scale and ambitious narrative, Matka opened to mixed reviews upon its release and was met with a lukewarm reception from the audience.