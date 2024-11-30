Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Lakshya' actor Sharad Kapoor is facing sexual harassment allegations after a woman claimed he made inappropriate advances towards her at his home.

The woman, who met Kapoor on Facebook, filed a complaint with Khar police, leading to an FIR being lodged against the actor under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Kapoor, known for roles in films like 'Josh' and 'Jabariya Jodi', has denied the allegations.

Sharad Kapoor has reportedly been accused of sexual harassment

'Lakshya' actor Sharad Kapoor accused of sexual harassment; FIR lodged

By Isha Sharma 01:38 pm Nov 30, 202401:38 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Sharad Kapoor (48), known for films like Lakshya and Tamanna, has been accused of attempted sexual harassment by a 32-year-old woman, reported IANS. The woman, reportedly an actor-producer, filed a formal complaint with the Khar police station. The police have registered a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Penal Code) and launched an investigation.

Incident details

Kapoor allegedly lured victim to his residence under professional pretext

According to the woman's statement, she first came into contact with Kapoor through Facebook. She was then called to his residence on the pretext of discussing work. When she reached, she discovered that the place was actually Kapoor's home. The actor allegedly called her inside his bedroom and tried to hug her inappropriately. She recounted entering the Khar building and being led to his bedroom where she allegedly found him naked.

Escape

Woman managed to escape from Kapoor's alleged advances

Reportedly, the woman asked Kapoor to dress and continue their discussion professionally after she found him unclothed in his bedroom. However, the actor allegedly tried to hold her from behind inappropriately. She managed to push him away and escape the situation. After the incident, she immediately sought help from Khar police and filed an official complaint against Kapoor.

Legal action

FIR lodged against Kapoor under multiple sections

On the basis of the woman's statement, Khar police have registered a FIR against Kapoor. The actor has been booked under Section 74 (Assault or use of criminal force against a woman), Section 75 (Sexual Harassment) and Section 79 (Insult the modesty of any woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Response

Kapoor's response and his Bollywood career

Kapoor has reportedly denied the allegations. Free Press Journal quoted him as saying, "I did not know when the case was filed against me. I had just returned from New York. The police contacted me, but right now, I am in Kolkata. The incident did not occur; how can I take anyone's name forcefully?" The actor has been a part of films such as Josh, Jabariya Jodi, Jai Ho, and Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, among others.