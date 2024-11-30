Divyenndu joins Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's 'RC16'
Divyenndu, best known for his role as Munna in the hit web series Mirzapur, has been roped in for Ram Charan's upcoming film, tentatively called RC16. The film's team announced the news on Saturday and expressed excitement over Divyenndu's addition. They wrote, "Our favorite 'Munna Bhayya' will light up the big screens in a spectacular role tailor-made for him."
Take a look at the announcement here
Divyenndu to make Telugu debut with 'RC16'
Divyenndu will be making his Telugu cinema debut with RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film's star-studded cast features Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shiva Rajkumar in pivotal roles. Being produced on a grand scale by Mythri Movie Makers, the film recently wrapped up its first schedule of filming in Mysore.
'RC16' to feature music by AR Rahman
The upcoming sports drama RC16 will have music by the legendary musician AR Rahman. Further announcements regarding other big names joining the cast are expected soon. The film's team has not yet disclosed any details about Divyenndu's character or role in the movie. Meanwhile, he is currently awaiting the release of Amazon Prime Video's Agni on December 6.