Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Divyenndu is set to make his Telugu cinema debut with the star-studded film 'RC16', directed by Buchi Babu Sana and featuring Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shiva Rajkumar.

The sports drama, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, will also feature music by the legendary AR Rahman.

Details about Divyenndu's role are yet to be revealed. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Divyenndu to star in 'RC 16'

Divyenndu joins Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's 'RC16'

By Isha Sharma 01:01 pm Nov 30, 202401:01 pm

What's the story Divyenndu, best known for his role as Munna in the hit web series Mirzapur, has been roped in for Ram Charan's upcoming film, tentatively called RC16. The film's team announced the news on Saturday and expressed excitement over Divyenndu's addition. They wrote, "Our favorite 'Munna Bhayya' will light up the big screens in a spectacular role tailor-made for him."

Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement here

New venture

Divyenndu to make Telugu debut with 'RC16'

Divyenndu will be making his Telugu cinema debut with RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film's star-studded cast features Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shiva Rajkumar in pivotal roles. Being produced on a grand scale by Mythri Movie Makers, the film recently wrapped up its first schedule of filming in Mysore.

Musical score

'RC16' to feature music by AR Rahman

The upcoming sports drama RC16 will have music by the legendary musician AR Rahman. Further announcements regarding other big names joining the cast are expected soon. The film's team has not yet disclosed any details about Divyenndu's character or role in the movie. Meanwhile, he is currently awaiting the release of Amazon Prime Video's Agni on December 6.