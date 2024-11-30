Summarize Simplifying... In short Xavier Samuel and Sonal Sehgal are set to star in 'The Great Departure', a film exploring societal patriarchy through a road trip in Varanasi.

Xavier Samuel, Sonal Sehgal to star in 'The Great Departure'

By Isha Sharma 12:53 pm Nov 30, 202412:53 pm

What's the story Xavier Samuel, known for Hollywood films such as Frankenstein and Elvis, and Sonal Sehgal (Aashayein) will lead the upcoming film, The Great Departure. Produced by Arvind Reddy's KVR Productions and directed by Pierre Filmon, a nominee for the prestigious Camera d'Or award, the movie is currently in post-production after being shot entirely in India, reported Deadline. Sehgal also penned the script during lockdown under its initial title Travellers.

Plot and inspiration

'The Great Departure' explores patriarchy through a unique lens

TGD explores societal patriarchy, told through the perspective of a man and woman who meet in Varanasi. Their unique experiences on a common road trip form the crux of the story. "Growing up in a patriarchal society and yet with a set of parents who encouraged my fiercely independent streak...I often found myself in a dichotomy of how I was brought up and what society expected of me and hence took to cinema as a form of expression," said Sehgal.

Production relaunch

'The Great Departure' marks KVR Productions's comeback

The film also marks the comeback of KVR Productions, an Indian production house headed by Reddy. He is the grandson of legendary South Indian director KV Reddy, who died in 1972. "The theme of patriarchy, the road trip genre, and the script that struck a chord. Walking our talk, we ensured gender parity in all departments," said Arvind about his decision to produce this film.

Actor's perspective

Samuel expressed admiration for Sehgal's script

Samuel, known for his work in movies such as Blonde and Adore, was impressed by Sehgal's script. He was especially touched by its "humanity and unflinching focus on the reality of life in India, particularly for women." "The film has such a strong heart. The drama, the romance, it all leapt off the page," Samuel said about the project.

Director's commendation

Filmon praised the team behind 'The Great Departure'

Filmon, who is filming in India for the first time, praised his team's efforts. He said, "From the cast and crew, drivers, security personnel, assistants, and cooks, this dream team was perfectly organized and enabled the creative team to give their best." The French director is known for his Camera d'Or-nominated 2016 documentary Close with Villas Zsigmond and his 2022 film Jerry Schatzberg: Landscape Portrait which premiered at Venice.