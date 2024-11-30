Summarize Simplifying... In short Hollywood star Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen are engaged!

The couple, who first went public with their romance at an NFL game in 2023, received a flood of congratulations from friends and colleagues, including Serena Williams and Chad Michael Murray.

Both have impressive careers, with Steinfeld known for her roles in "Pitch Perfect" and "Hawkeye," and Allen leading his team to multiple playoff appearances and division titles.

By Isha Sharma 12:17 pm Nov 30, 202412:17 pm

What's the story Hollywood actor Hailee Steinfeld (27) and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (28) are engaged! The couple took to Instagram to share a picture of Allen proposing to Steinfeld under a pink floral arch. The caption featured an infinity symbol and the date "11.22.24." Their relationship first came to light in May 2023 after the two were spotted on a dinner date in New York City. Congratulations to the couple!

Celebrity wishes

Steinfeld and Allen's engagement received widespread congratulations

The engagement announcement was greeted with a wave of congratulatory messages from friends and colleagues. Tennis star Serena Williams was overjoyed and commented, "Omg I love you," while actor Chad Michael Murray congratulated Allen with a message that read, "Congrats brother!" Allen's former and current Bills teammates, including Taiwan Jones, Trevor Lawrence, and Isaiah McKenzie also left their well-wishes in the comments section.

Relationship timeline

Steinfeld and Allen's journey from romance to engagement

Steinfeld and Allen first appeared publicly as a couple at an NFL game in Buffalo in October 2023. Later that month, Steinfeld was spotted hanging out with Allen's mom at the Leveled Up Buffalo show in East Aurora, NY. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024 when Allen shared a photo of them hugging in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Professional achievements

Steinfeld and Allen's successful careers in Hollywood and NFL

Steinfeld is a popular actor, having starred in the Pitch Perfect film series (2015-2017) and The Edge of Seventeen, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. She has also been a part of Ender's Game, Begin Again, Bumblebee, and Hawkeye. Allen, meanwhile, has been the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills since 2018, taking his team to five playoff appearances and four consecutive division titles.