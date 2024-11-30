Summarize Simplifying... In short Raj Kundra, arrested in June 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic films, is now under investigation for money laundering.

'Unacceptable to drag my wife...'—Raj Kundra reacts after ED raids

What's the story Businessman Raj Kundra has slammed media reports that allegedly "dragged" his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, into the ongoing pornography racket case. His remarks came after Friday's Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at his offices and residences in connection with a money laundering probe linked to this case. In a statement posted on Instagram Story, he said, "It's unacceptable to repeatedly drag my wife's name into unrelated matters."

Statement

'No amount of sensationalism will cloud the truth'

Kundra also denied any wrongdoing, saying, "I am fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation that has been unfolding for the past four years." "As for the claims of 'associates,' 'pornography,' and 'money laundering,' let's just say that no amount of sensationalism will cloud the truth. In the end, justice will prevail."

Case background

Kundra's legal history and ongoing investigation

Kundra was arrested in June 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic films and spent two months in jail before being granted bail in September 2021. Mumbai Police officials have alleged that Kundra was the main conspirator in this case. The current money laundering investigation is reportedly based on at least two Mumbai police FIRs and charge sheets filed against him. On Friday, the ED raided Kundra's residence and office in Mumbai and reportedly scrutinized documents at both locations.

Personal life

Kundra and Shetty celebrated 15th wedding anniversary amid controversy

Despite the legal mess, Kundra and Shetty recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. Kundra posted a video on Instagram of the couple dancing together, thanking Shetty for her "love, faith, strength, and support." On her part, the Dhadkan actor also shared a video in which they are seen enjoying a carriage ride. Apart from his business pursuits, Kundra is also known for starring in UT 69, a film based on his experiences in prison.