Raj Kundra's house has been raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to explicit content on mobile platforms.

Kundra, previously arrested and bailed for his role in the now-defunct Hotshots app, is also under investigation for his alleged involvement in a crypto-ponzi scheme.

The ED's operations have uncovered financial links suggesting money laundering from the proceeds of these activities.

ED raids Raj Kundra's house in porn-linked money-laundering case

By Tanvi Gupta 11:51 am Nov 29, 2024

What's the story The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently conducting raids at the Mumbai residence and offices of businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The raids, which reportedly started at 6:00am on Friday, are part of an ongoing investigation into a money laundering case connected to a pornography network. The ED team is reportedly scrutinizing documents at both locations.

ED's operation extended to other properties and individuals

The ED's operation has also reached the properties of others involved in the case. Reportedly, the agency has raided 15 locations in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh, including Kundra's, in the case. The operations have reportedly revealed financial links indicating money laundering from proceeds of explicit content streamed on mobile platforms.

Kundra's involvement in 'Hotshots' app and previous legal troubles

Kundra has been under the ED's scanner for several months after he was accused of being an important player in a scheme that monetized pornographic content streamed through the now-defunct Hotshots app. The app was once available on Apple and Google Play but was taken down after public and legal scrutiny. In 2021, Kundra was arrested by Mumbai police in a related case of obscene material but was released on bail later.

ED's probe into Kundra's alleged involvement in crypto-Ponzi scheme

The ED is also probing Kundra's alleged involvement in a crypto-ponzi scheme run by Amit Bhardwaj, the mastermind of the Gain Bitcoin scam. Earlier this year, the agency had attached ₹98 crore worth of assets of Kundra and Shetty. The ED alleged these assets were acquired using proceeds of crime, including the Gain Bitcoin scam.