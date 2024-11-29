Summarize Simplifying... In short Ajaz Khan's wife, Guliwala, was arrested following a drug raid at their residence, which led to the discovery of various narcotics and ₹11L in cash.

Ajaz Khan's wife caught with drugs, ₹11L in raid; arrested

By Tanvi Gupta 11:43 am Nov 29, 202411:43 am

What's the story Fallon Guliwala, actor-turned-politician Ajaz Khan's wife, was arrested by the customs department on Thursday. The arrest comes after the customs raided her Jogeshwari residence and seized various drugs. This comes after Khan's staff member was arrested for ordering 100gm of mephedrone or MDMA via a courier service last month. The drugs were meant to be delivered to an office address in Andheri linked to Khan.

Arrest details

Guliwala's involvement in drug smuggling case

Guliwala, a foreign national, was named in the drug smuggling case which resulted in the arrest of Khan's peon Suraj Gaud. Per reports, the drug delivery address was B-207, Oberoi Chambers, Veera Desai Industrial Estate in Andheri—Khan's office. Gaud was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. During interrogation, he disclosed that though the parcel was addressed to him, it was regularly ordered by Farhan—Khan's nephew.

Drug discovery

Raid at Guliwala's residence led to a drug seizure

The customs officials searched Khan's Jogeshwari residence, which is registered in Guliwala's name. Upon questioning, she confirmed Farhan is Khan's nephew and the owner of Ek Number Production house. An official said, "We also carried out a search of Guliwala's flat and found some drugs—136gm of charas, empty pouches containing 33gm of MD, 28gm of MD tablets, other narcotic products—and cash of ₹11L."

Ongoing investigation

Customs department seeks Khan's statement; his response

After the seizure and Guliwala's arrest, the customs department is now looking to record Khan's statement. However, he was reportedly unavailable. Reacting to his wife's arrest on X post (formerly Twitter), Khan said, "Is it a crime to tell the truth? Now after me, my family is being targeted." "I was not punished for speaking the truth but was always implicated in false cases. Now my family is also being targeted."

Twitter Post

Take a look at his tweet here

Past incidents

Khan's previous involvement in drug-related cases

Khan, who recently unsuccessfully contested the state elections from the Versova constituency, has been previously associated with drug-related cases. In 2021, he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case involving 31 Alprazolam tablets, weighing 4.5gm. He spent nearly 26 months in jail before being released. In 2022, the Bombay High Court denied him bail saying the chargesheet filed against him indicates his involvement in illicit trafficking and purchase of drugs.