Summarize Simplifying... In short Angelina Jolie, known for her role as the misunderstood fairy Maleficent, has hinted at reprising her role in a possible third installment of the series.

Besides this, she's also lined up for other projects like Stitches, Maude v Maude, and Every Note Played.

Jolie, a versatile talent, has also made her mark as a producer and director, with her latest work being the 2024 war drama, Without Blood.

Angelina Jolie is excited to re-join the 'Maleficent' franchise

Will Angelina Jolie play Maleficent again? Actor drops exciting hint!

By Isha Sharma 11:30 am Nov 29, 202411:30 am

What's the story Academy Award-winning actor Angelina Jolie has said she is excited to reprise the role of Maleficent, the iconic Disney villain she first played in 2014. In a recent interview with Deadline, Jolie said she would "love to play her again." The statement comes amid speculation of a third installment in the Maleficent series, after The Wall Street Journal reported last year that Maleficent 3 is in the works.

Series overview

'Maleficent' series: A fresh perspective on a classic villain

The Maleficent series, which started in 2014, provides a fresh take on the iconic Sleeping Beauty villain. The movies explore the life of this misunderstood fairy who protects a magical forest kingdom called the Moors. Although the movies follow the same plot as Sleeping Beauty, the series focuses more on the relationship between Maleficent and Aurora (Elle Fanning).

Career highlights

'Maleficent' series' performance and Jolie's diverse roles

The first Maleficent film, despite mixed reviews, grossed over $759 million globally and was nominated for an Oscar for "Best Costume Design." It was released in 2014 and was directed by Robert Stromberg. Its sequel, 2019's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, though not as successful at the box office, received a high audience score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. It was helmed by Joachim Rønning.

Future endeavors

Jolie's upcoming projects and directorial ventures

Apart from the possible Maleficent 3, Jolie is set to star in a few other projects including Stitches, Maude v Maude, and Every Note Played. Not just an acclaimed actor, Jolie is also a producer and director. Her last film as a director and producer was the 2024 war drama Without Blood, starring Salma Hayek. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024.