Will Angelina Jolie play Maleficent again? Actor drops exciting hint!
Academy Award-winning actor Angelina Jolie has said she is excited to reprise the role of Maleficent, the iconic Disney villain she first played in 2014. In a recent interview with Deadline, Jolie said she would "love to play her again." The statement comes amid speculation of a third installment in the Maleficent series, after The Wall Street Journal reported last year that Maleficent 3 is in the works.
'Maleficent' series: A fresh perspective on a classic villain
The Maleficent series, which started in 2014, provides a fresh take on the iconic Sleeping Beauty villain. The movies explore the life of this misunderstood fairy who protects a magical forest kingdom called the Moors. Although the movies follow the same plot as Sleeping Beauty, the series focuses more on the relationship between Maleficent and Aurora (Elle Fanning).
'Maleficent' series' performance and Jolie's diverse roles
The first Maleficent film, despite mixed reviews, grossed over $759 million globally and was nominated for an Oscar for "Best Costume Design." It was released in 2014 and was directed by Robert Stromberg. Its sequel, 2019's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, though not as successful at the box office, received a high audience score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. It was helmed by Joachim Rønning.
Jolie's upcoming projects and directorial ventures
Apart from the possible Maleficent 3, Jolie is set to star in a few other projects including Stitches, Maude v Maude, and Every Note Played. Not just an acclaimed actor, Jolie is also a producer and director. Her last film as a director and producer was the 2024 war drama Without Blood, starring Salma Hayek. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024.