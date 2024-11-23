Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Maharashtra assembly elections, Ajaz Khan, known for his appearance on Bigg Boss 7 and roles in various TV shows and Telugu films, received only 155 votes in the Versova constituency, less than the None of the Above (NOTA) option.

The election, which saw a 66.05% statewide turnout, was primarily a contest between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, with the former leading.

Ajaz Khan lost his electoral debut

Maharashtra polls: Ajaz Khan gets 155 votes—even fewer than NOTA

By Isha Sharma 03:39 pm Nov 23, 2024

What's the story Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan made his political debut in the Maharashtra assembly elections, contesting on the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) ticket from the Versova seat. Despite boasting a massive social media following with over 5.6 million Instagram followers, Khan only managed to secure 155 votes, per the Election Commission's latest tally. Notably, the NOTA (None of the Above) option got more votes than Khan at 1,293 so far.

Versova constituency records low voter turnout

The traditionally Congress stronghold Versova constituency saw a voter turnout of 42.2%. Haroon Khan is leading in this seat with over 65,000 votes so far. A total of 16 candidates contested the Versova election. This is Khan's second unsuccessful attempt in politics after he contested the Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai North Central.

Maharashtra assembly elections witness high voter turnout

The Maharashtra assembly elections were conducted on November 20, with a statewide voter turnout of 66.05%. Urban centers such as Mumbai recorded a turnout of 52.65%, while tribal-dominated Gadchiroli topped with 70%. The election was a closely contested battle between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), with early trends indicating a decisive majority for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

Know more about Khan's career

Coming back to Khan, he is best known for his stint on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 7, which also featured Gauahar Khan, Kushal Tandon, and Kamya Panjabi, among others. He finished as the second runner-up. He has also been a part of projects such as Savdhaan India, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and the Telugu films Veta and Temper, among others.