Summarize Simplifying... In short Eknath Shinde, when asked about the next Maharashtra Chief Minister, responded that a decision will be made after the final election results.

Meanwhile, BJP's strong performance has fueled rumors of Devendra Fadnavis's return to the top post.

Fadnavis, currently the Deputy Chief Minister, along with Shinde, is expected to address a joint media conference soon. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The NDA coalition is leading in 225 of the 288 seats

Eknath Shinde asked 'who'll be next Maharashtra CM'; his response?

By Chanshimla Varah 02:57 pm Nov 23, 202402:57 pm

What's the story Trends for Maharashtra Assembly polls showed a clear victory for the Mahayuti coalition, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The alliance is leading in 225 of the 288 seats. Keeping this in mind, incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was asked who would be the next CM.

Leadership uncertainty

Shinde's cautious response to CM position query

Shinde was cautious in his response, saying, "Let the final results come in...in the same way as we fought elections together, all three parties will sit together and take a decision." The BJP's stellar performance has sparked rumors of Devendra Fadnavis making a comeback to the top post. Fadnavis, who is currently the Deputy Chief Minister, is viewed as a key leader in the BJP.

Leadership speculation

Speculation surrounds Fadnavis's potential return as CM

Amid the speculations, he tweeted, "Ek hain to safe hain. Modi hai to mumkin hai," repeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign slogan. Earlier, Union Minister Piyush Goyal met Fadnavis after Amit Shah congratulated him over the poll results. Both Shinde and Fadnavis are likely to address a joint media conference soon to discuss the matter further.