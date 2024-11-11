Summarize Simplifying... In short Home Minister Shah, in a recent address in Jharkhand, promised to form a committee to identify and expel infiltrators, reclaiming any seized land.

'Intruder' marrying tribal woman won't get land: Shah in Jharkhand

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:27 pm Nov 11, 2024

What's the story Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised to bring a law to stop land transfer to "infiltrators" marrying tribal women in Jharkhand, if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in the upcoming state elections. Speaking at a rally in Seraikela, he said, "Infiltrators are grabbing land by marrying our daughters. We will bring a law to prevent transfer of land to infiltrators if they marry tribal women."

Infiltrator expulsion

Shah promises committee to identify, expel infiltrators

Shah also promised to form a committee to identify and expel infiltrators, reclaiming any land they have seized. This promise comes amid accusations by both Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress alliance of supporting "Bangladesh infiltrators." PM Modi had earlier criticized the alliance for allegedly settling infiltrators across Jharkhand for electoral gains.

Political criticism

Shah criticizes JMM for treatment of former leader

In his address, Shah also took a dig at the JMM for its treatment of Champai Soren, a former JMM leader who joined the BJP after being ousted as CM. He alleged that Soren was ousted for raising concerns over infiltration and tribal rights. "The way Champai Soren was humiliated and expelled is not just an insult to him, but to the entire tribal society," Shah said.

Corruption allegations

Shah accuses JMM-led government of corruption

Shah also accused the current JMM-led government of corruption, pointing to scams involving MNREGA funds, land deals, mining operations, and liquor sales. He alleged that corrupt leaders would face jail time if the BJP returns to power. Further, Shah pointed to huge cash seizures linked to Congress leaders as proof of corruption. "I ask all of you... has anyone seen ₹350 crore? But ₹350 crore was found at the house of a Congress MP," he said.

Election promises

Shah assures enhanced local job opportunities under BJP

The Home Minister assured voters a BJP-led government would improve local job opportunities for Jharkhand's youth. He promised state funds would be utilized properly, saying if "the central government sends ₹1 (as aid) 25 paise is added to it by the state... so ₹1.25 reaches the people." Jharkhand's assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting on November 23.