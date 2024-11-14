Summarize Simplifying... In short The Piramal Haveli, the ancestral home of Isha Ambani's in-laws, has been transformed into a heritage hotel by Neemrana Hotels.

The hotel, adorned with hand-painted frescoes and an entrance fit for Maharajas, offers a unique blend of history, art, and family legacy.

Inside Isha Ambani's in-laws' ancestral 'haveli,' now a heritage hotel

What's the story The ancestral haveli of Isha Ambani's in-laws, the Piramal family, is a reminder of India's early 20th-century industrial boom. Situated in Bagar, a small town in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, the haveli was constructed by Seth Piramal Chaturbhuj Makharia. This palace-like structure is now run as a heritage hotel by Neemrana Hotels. The property immerses you into India's rich cultural past with its hand-painted frescoes and royal architecture.

The Piramal family's journey and philanthropic efforts

The patriarch of the Piramal family, Seth Piramal, started his entrepreneurial journey from Bagar to Mumbai with only ₹50. His textile business set the foundation of the family's wealth. Over the years, they have donated over 500 bighas of land to set up schools, hospitals, and colleges in their hometown. This mix of business acumen and community service has made them "business royalty" and "community heroes."

Piramal Haveli: A blend of history and luxury

The Piramal Haveli has been converted into a heritage hotel by Neemrana Hotels, famous for repurposing India's grand relics into hospitality experiences. The haveli is decorated with hand-painted frescoes of angels, airplanes, and deities in motorcars. These artworks are a "reflection of a time when India was moving toward modernity." The entrance gate, meant to welcome Maharajas on elephants, adds a royal touch for guests.

Experience royal charm at an affordable price

Surprisingly, a stay at the Piramal Haveli is quite affordable, with prices starting from ₹5,625 (plus taxes) for the Heritage Comfort Twin Room, reportedly. This way, guests get to experience grandeur without being a corporate tycoon or a Bollywood star. The haveli offers a unique blend of history, art, and deep-rooted family legacy that makes it different from other luxury properties.