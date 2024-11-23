Summarize Simplifying... In short Konkona Sen Sharma is set to star alongside Carlos Bardem in the comedy film 'Mis(s)chief', a Sundance Development Labs entry.

The film, produced by British filmmaker Peter Webber, follows a mother navigating her filmmaking career amidst a failing marriage and gangster threats.

Anu Vaidyanathan, the director, chose Sen Sharma for her relatable life experiences.

Avani Films, the production company, is also showcasing a dramatic series 'Modern Times' and a thriller 'Candy' at the Film Bazaar. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Mis(s)chief' is currently under development

Konkona Sen Sharma joins Carlos Bardem in comedy film 'Mis(s)chief'

By Isha Sharma 09:50 am Nov 23, 202409:50 am

What's the story Acclaimed actor-director Konkona Sen Sharma has been announced as the lead female protagonist in the upcoming comedy feature Mis(s)chief. The news was unveiled at the Film Bazaar event in Goa, revealing that she would star opposite Spanish actor Carlos Bardem (Assassin's Creed), reported Variety. The film is a joint venture between UK and India-based production company Avani Films and is currently under development.

Film development

'Mis(s)chief' plot and production details revealed

Mis(s)chief has come a long way, reaching the second round at the 2025 Sundance Development Labs as a curated entry. The story follows a mother trying to carve her identity as a filmmaker while coping with a crumbling marriage, unforeseen threats from an upset gangster, and her kids' busy schedules. British filmmaker Peter Webber is the executive producer for this project.

Anticipation

Sen Sharma and Vaidyanathan shared their excitement for 'Mis(s)chief'

Sen Sharma said, "I am delighted by the comic premise, the representation of women and the writing itself." The film will be directed by Anu Vaidyanathan, who revealed why she cast Sen Sharma. She said, "I believe Konkona's lived experience is closest to our protagonist Rumi...Having witnessed life on both sides of the camera as an actor and a director, I am thrilled to have two legendary actors [Sen Sharma and Bardem] to help me bring this story...to life."

Additional projects

Avani Films's other projects showcased at Film Bazaar

Along with Mis(s)chief, Avani Films is also showcasing its dramatic series Modern Times at the Film Bazaar. In development since 2020, the series delves into the ideas of family and migration across two timelines in pre-independence India and modern-day Berlin and San Francisco. Another Avani Films project, a thriller feature titled Candy, has also been selected for the producer's workshop at the same event.