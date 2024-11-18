Summarize Simplifying... In short Rakesh Roshan, the creator of the 'Krrish' franchise, has hinted at his retirement but also teased an upcoming announcement about 'Krrish 4'.

Rakesh Roshan confirms retirement—but teases 'Krrish 4' announcement soon

By Tanvi Gupta 03:38 pm Nov 18, 202403:38 pm

What's the story Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has announced his retirement from directing, confirming that he won't be helming any future projects. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he said, "I don't think so I'll be directing any further." However, despite this decision, Roshan will continue his role as a producer and is set to announce the upcoming superhero film Krrish 4 under his banner Filmkraft Productions.

Directorial speculation

Speculations about the new director for 'Krrish 4'

Earlier this year, Siddharth Anand—the director of Hrithik Roshan's films like Bang Bang, War, and Fighter—shared a fan's picture of Hrithik in the Krrish costume with the caption, "He's coming back," on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. He added, "Yup he is," leading fans to speculate whether Anand might be taking over as director for Krrish 4. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

Franchise history

A look back at Roshan's 'Krrish' franchise journey

Roshan started the Krrish franchise with the 2003 sci-fi film Koi... Mil Gaya. He then turned it into a superhero series with Krrish (2006) and its sequel, Krrish 3 (2013). Hrithik portrayed both Rohit and his son Krishna aka Krrish throughout the franchise. The films starred Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah, Vivek Oberoi, and Kangana Ranaut in pivotal roles.

Re-release strategy

Roshan's plans to re-release iconic films

Apart from his production duties, Roshan is also planning to re-release some of his iconic movies. The first one in line is the 1995 blockbuster reincarnation saga Karan Arjun, scheduled to release on Friday (November 22). He also plans to re-release Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and the 1988 revenge saga Khoon Bhari Maang. "Every film might not work. But surely, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is also going to complete 25 years in January (2025)," he said.