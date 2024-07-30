In short Simplifying... In short Brij Bhushan Singh, during a visit to Paraspur, expressed doubt about his political future with the BJP, referencing a daydreaming character from a 1989 TV show.

Singh is currently involved in a sexual harassment scandal involving several women wrestlers, which led to his removal as chief of the WFI and barred him from contesting in the Lok Sabha election.

Despite this, his son Karan Bhushan Singh won a BJP ticket from his father's former constituency.

Former BJP MP's statement on his future career

'BJP won't give me second chance...': Brij Bhushan

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:45 pm Jul 30, 202401:45 pm

What's the story Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ex-chief of the Wrestling Federation of India, has publicly stated his belief that his political career with the Bharatiya Janata Party is over. During a visit to Gonda district, his previous parliamentary constituency, Singh told reporters, "The BJP will never give me a chance now." He further added that he doesn't harbor unrealistic expectations about his future with the party.

Gonda visit

Singh's visit to Gonda district

During his visit to Paraspur, a town in Gonda district, Singh met with the family of the late Samajwadi Party leader Om Prakash Singh. In response to questions about his political future, he stated, "I know the party will not give me a chance. I don't dream like Mungerilal." This reference to "Mungerilal" alludes to a daydreaming character from a 1989 TV show Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne.

Legal troubles

Sexual harassment case against Singh

Singh is currently embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal involving several women wrestlers. The allegations sparked widespread controversy and protests by prominent wrestlers last year, leading to his removal as chief of the WFI. Consequently, Singh was barred from contesting in the Lok Sabha election due to these charges. Despite the controversy surrounding Singh, his son Karan Bhushan Singh managed to secure victory on a BJP ticket from the constituency previously held by his father.