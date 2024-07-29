In short Simplifying... In short Following the tragic deaths of three students at Rau's IAS coaching center, the BJP has blamed the Aam Aadmi Party, while Congress MP Rahul Gandhi cited institutional irresponsibility.

In response, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, controlled by the Aam Aadmi Party, has fired and suspended officials, sealed 13 illegal coaching centers, and initiated an anti-encroachment drive.

Education Minister Pradhan emphasized the need for strict adherence to government guidelines on coaching center regulation to prevent such incidents. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Education Minister emphasizes accountability for coaching center deaths

Education minister's first reaction to Rau IAS coaching deaths: 'Negligence'

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:48 pm Jul 29, 202404:48 pm

What's the story Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has identified negligence as the cause of three deaths at a leading coaching center in New Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Pradhan emphasized the need for accountability to prevent such incidents from recurring. "There was negligence. Only when accountability is fixed, there will be a solution... It is our responsibility to ensure that such an incident is not repeated," he stated.

Regulation

Minister expresses concern over unregulated coaching centers

Pradhan previously mentioned in the Lok Sabha that the government issued guidelines on coaching center regulation in January. He voiced concern over centers operating without approved buildings or facilities, comparing them to a mafia. "It is our responsibility to ensure that such an incident is not repeated," Pradhan reiterated, highlighting the need for strict adherence to these guidelines.

Accountability

BJP blames Aam Aadmi Party for coaching center deaths

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has pointed fingers at the Aam Aadmi Party for the deaths of Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni, and Niwin Dalwin at Rau's IAS coaching center. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized "those responsible for showing no sign of remorse" or tension following the incident. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi blamed irresponsible institutions for the tragedy. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families and called it a collective failure of the system.

Measures

MCD takes action following coaching center tragedy

In response to the deaths, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), controlled by the Aam Aadmi Party, terminated an official and suspended another. The MCD also initiated an anti-encroachment drive and sealed 13 illegal coaching centers in the area. Rau's IAS Study Circle, where the students died due to flooding caused by heavy rain, has been sealed by police. MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar confirmed that a junior engineer was terminated and an assistant engineer suspended in connection with the deaths.