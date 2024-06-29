In brief Simplifying... In brief Delhi is grappling with severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall, particularly at Minto Bridge, a location previously deemed safe by the Public Works Department.

The BJP accused the AAP of neglecting the issue and focusing on profit, while the AAP retorted that the opposition should unite to address the crisis rather than engaging in fruitless debates.

AAP defends response to waterlogging criticism

AAP, Congress trade barbs over Delhi waterlogging crisis

By Chanshimla Varah 01:20 pm Jun 29, 202401:20 pm

What's the story The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has responded to criticism from Delhi Congress chief, Devender Yadav, over the former's handling of the waterlogging crisis in the city. On Friday, Yadav accused the AAP government of neglecting their duties during the crisis, stating that waterlogging was widespread and that his warnings about monsoon season were ignored. Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has now defended the AAP's actions and said, "We don't want to engage in unnecessary arguments at the local level."

Delhi commuters express frustration over waterlogging crisis

The Delhi Health Minister further stated that Congress Party was unable to open its account in the previous two Delhi assembly elections, and that Yadav himself is losing elections. At the same time, Bhardwaj stated that the opposition parties should remain unified in their fight to save the constitution rather than engaging in pointless debates. "Division among the opposition parties is not good. The local leadership in different states have the right to express their views," Bhardwaj said.

BJP joins Congress in criticizing AAP's handling of crisis

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also criticized the AAP government's handling of the waterlogging crisis. Delhi BJP spokesperson Ajay Sehrawat attacked the AAP government over the waterlogging under Minto Bridge, stating, "AAP has ruined Delhi." "More than 10 feet of water has filled up under Minto Bridge... where have your big promises gone or are you only focused on making money from MCD parking?"

Heavy rainfall causes severe waterlogging across Delhi

Following heavy rainfall, severe waterlogging has occurred across various parts of Delhi, including railway stations, airports, parks, and residential areas. The situation was particularly dire at Minto Bridge, a location previously removed from a list of waterlogging hotspots by the Public Works Department (PWD). The PWD had installed 24-hour CCTV surveillance at this location during monsoon season. In 2021, two drains were also built near the underpass and connected to an underground sump next to the Minto Road pump house.

Visuals of Minto Bridge on Friday