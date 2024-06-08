Next Article

3 killed in fire at food processing unit in Delhi

By Chanshimla Varah 10:50 am Jun 08, 202410:50 am

What's the story A massive fire erupted at Shayam Kripa Foods Private Ltd, a food processing unit in the Narela industrial area of Delhi, early Saturday morning. According to the Delhi Police, the blaze has claimed three lives and injured six others. The company, known for processing dry moong dal, saw its factory quickly engulfed by flames, trapping several workers inside.

Rescue operation

Emergency response to the fire

The Delhi Police received a distress call about the fire at 3:35am, following which 14 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. Nine individuals were rescued from the burning building and immediately rushed to SHRC Hospital in Narela. Tragically, three workers - Shyam (24), Ram Singh (30), and Beerpal (42) - were declared dead upon arrival. The remaining six victims are currently receiving treatment for their injuries.

Investigation

Investigation into the cause of the Delhi factory fire

Preliminary investigations suggest that a gas leak from one of the pipelines, used to fuel burners for roasting moong dal, triggered the fire. The spreading flames caused an overheating of a compressor which subsequently led to an explosion. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into this tragic incident. The fire in Narela came barely weeks after a fire at a children's hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area killed seven newborns.