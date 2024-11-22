Summarize Simplifying... In short Jonathan Majors, arrested for domestic violence in 2023, faced a lawsuit from ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari detailing verbal and physical abuse allegations.

Majors, who denied the charges and claimed to be a victim of abuse and racism, was not convicted.

Jonathan Majors's ex-girlfriend drops defamation, assault suit against him

By Tanvi Gupta 10:41 am Nov 22, 202410:41 am

What's the story Grace Jabbari, the ex-girlfriend of Marvel actor Jonathan Majors, has dropped a federal lawsuit that alleged him of assault and defamation. The suit was filed in March in a New York federal court where Jabbari presented detailed narratives of alleged "verbal and physical abuse" The news comes less than a month after Majors was sentenced to probation after being convicted on two misdemeanor counts of reckless assault and harassment.

Legal woes

Majors' legal troubles and sentencing details

Majors' legal troubles started when he was arrested by New York City police on March 25, 2023, for domestic violence. The arrest took place hours after an argument between Majors and Jabbari turned physical in their chauffeured car in downtown Manhattan. Along with probation, Majors was also ordered to attend a year of domestic violence counseling as part of his punishment.

Allegations surfaced

Jabbari's lawsuit detailed alleged abuse by Majors

In her lawsuit, Jabbari detailed alleged incidents of "both verbal and physical abuse" from Majors. The civil complaint seeking multiple damages detailed a series of incidents involving Majors that reportedly began at the start of their relationship in 2021 during the UK filming of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. One such incident in July 2022 saw Majors allegedly getting angry with Jabbari in Los Angeles, California, leading to a violent altercation.

Counterclaims made

Majors's defense and counterclaims against Jabbari

Majors, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, was not convicted by the jury of intentional assault in the third degree and of aggravated harassment in the second degree against Jabbari. Throughout his trial, Majors had consistently denied attacking Jabbari after she found texts from another woman on his phone. His attorney, Priya Chaudhry, even claimed that Majors was actually a victim of abuse by Jabbari and racism by the NYPD.

Lawyer's statement

Jabbari's lawyer commended her bravery amid legal battle

Jabbari's lawyer, Brittany Henderson, had previously praised her client's courage in holding someone with Majors's level of power and acclaim accountable. "It takes true bravery to hold someone with this level of power and acclaim accountable," Henderson said in a statement. "Bravery that Grace Jabbari has demonstrated at every stage of the legal process." Despite these commendations, Jabbari has now decided to drop the lawsuit against Majors.