'Kanguva' drops further; Suriya's film earns ₹64.4cr in 8 days
The fantasy drama Kanguva, featuring Suriya and Bobby Deol, has witnessed a major drop in its box office collection. The film, directed by Siva, opened its second week on a disappointing note with ₹2cr on Thursday (November 21), according to early estimates. This takes the total earnings of the multilingual film to ₹64.4cr after eight days of release.
'Kanguva' box office collection: A day-by-day breakdown
The film opened on a promising note with a collection of ₹24cr on Day 1. But the earnings started declining from Day 2, with collections of ₹9.5cr and ₹9.85cr on Days 2 and 3, respectively. Day 4 saw a slight rise to ₹10.25cr before crashing to ₹3.15cr on Day 5. The trend continued with collections of ₹3.25cr and ₹2.4cr on Days 6 and 7, respectively, before Thursday's further drop to an estimated ₹2cr (Day 8).
'Kanguva': A high-budget film with grand visuals
Kanguva, produced by Studio Green, is touted for its grand visuals and epic battle scenes set over 1,500 years of history. Shot across various locations in India and abroad, the film was made with an estimated budget of over ₹350cr. This makes it one of the most expensive Tamil films in recent times.
'Kanguva' features double roles and marks Tamil debuts
In Kanguva, Suriya plays a double role as a fearless tribal warrior and a present-day bounty hunter. The film also stars Disha Patani as a skilled bounty hunter, making her Tamil debut alongside Deol who plays the antagonist. Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, and Yogi Babu round out the cast. The film was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam languages on November 14 (Children's Day) in 2D and 3D formats.