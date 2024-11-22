Summarize Simplifying... In short Suriya's high-budget film 'Kanguva', known for its grand visuals and epic battle scenes, has seen a drop in earnings, making ₹64.4cr in its first 8 days.

The film, one of the most expensive Tamil films recently, features Suriya in a double role, alongside Disha Patani and Deol making their Tamil debuts.

The film, one of the most expensive Tamil films recently, features Suriya in a double role, alongside Disha Patani and Deol making their Tamil debuts.

Released in multiple languages, it's a blend of history and action, spanning 1,500 years and shot across various global locations.

'Kanguva' box office collection

'Kanguva' drops further; Suriya's film earns ₹64.4cr in 8 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:34 am Nov 22, 202410:34 am

What's the story The fantasy drama Kanguva, featuring Suriya and Bobby Deol, has witnessed a major drop in its box office collection. The film, directed by Siva, opened its second week on a disappointing note with ₹2cr on Thursday (November 21), according to early estimates. This takes the total earnings of the multilingual film to ₹64.4cr after eight days of release.

Collection details

'Kanguva' box office collection: A day-by-day breakdown

The film opened on a promising note with a collection of ₹24cr on Day 1. But the earnings started declining from Day 2, with collections of ₹9.5cr and ₹9.85cr on Days 2 and 3, respectively. Day 4 saw a slight rise to ₹10.25cr before crashing to ₹3.15cr on Day 5. The trend continued with collections of ₹3.25cr and ₹2.4cr on Days 6 and 7, respectively, before Thursday's further drop to an estimated ₹2cr (Day 8).

Film overview

'Kanguva': A high-budget film with grand visuals

Kanguva, produced by Studio Green, is touted for its grand visuals and epic battle scenes set over 1,500 years of history. Shot across various locations in India and abroad, the film was made with an estimated budget of over ₹350cr. This makes it one of the most expensive Tamil films in recent times.

Cast and roles

'Kanguva' features double roles and marks Tamil debuts

In Kanguva, Suriya plays a double role as a fearless tribal warrior and a present-day bounty hunter. The film also stars Disha Patani as a skilled bounty hunter, making her Tamil debut alongside Deol who plays the antagonist. Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, and Yogi Babu round out the cast. The film was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam languages on November 14 (Children's Day) in 2D and 3D formats.