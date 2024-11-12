'Cobra Kai,' 'Freedom at Midnight': Don't miss these OTT releases
This week is filled with an exciting mix of movies and shows on different streaming platforms. From English dramas to Tamil films and Hindi content, this week has it all. Among the highlights are Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+ Hotstar and the web series Freedom at Midnight on SonyLIV. Let's take a closer look at these upcoming releases.
'Deadpool & Wolverine' to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar
The highly-anticipated Hollywood movie Deadpool & Wolverine will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 12. The film follows a variant of Wolverine, portrayed by Hugh Jackman, who is recruited to save his universe from being wiped out. Other prominent cast members include Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Uggams, Emma Corrin, Dafne Keen, and Channing Tatum.
'Petta Rap' and 'Freedom at Midnight' join the lineup
The Tamil movie Petta Rap, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, follows the love journey of Balla and Janaki. It stars Vedhika, Sunny Leone, Prabhu Deva, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Bagavathi Perumal and Vivek Prasanna in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, SonyLIV will drop Freedom at Midnight on November 15. The web series, based on a book of the same name, details India's struggle for independence.
ZEE5 to release 'Paithani' on November 15
ZEE5 will release the web series Paithani on November 15. The series revolves around an artisan, who is famous for her handmade Paithani sarees. When she decides to retire, her daughter sets out to get her the gift of a lifetime - the last Paithani she wove. The series stars Mrinal Kulkarni, Eisha Singh, and Shivam Bhaargava in key roles.
'Cobra Kai' S06 is also arriving this week
The second part of Cobra Kai Season 6 will hit Netflix on November 15. The show stars Ralph Macchio, CS Lee, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio, Vas Sanchez, Dan Ahdoot, Sean Kanan, and Xolo Mariduena, among others. Josh Heald, Hayden Schlossberg, and Jon Hurwitz have created the series.