Apple TV's new sci-fi drama 'Sunny' stars Jones as Suzie, a widow who forms a bond with a home robot named Sunny, voiced by Joanna Sotomura.

The plot thickens as Suzie discovers her late husband Masa, played by Hidetoshi Nishijima, was involved in robotics.

The cast also includes Judy Ongg, Yukiko Ehara, and Jun Kunimura, with the show directed by Lucy Tcherniak.

New sci-fi drama 'Sunny' premiered on Apple TV+ on July 10

Meet the cast of Apple TV's new sci-fi drama 'Sunny'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Jul 11, 2024

What's the story Apple TV+'s latest offering, Sunny—premiered on Wednesday—offers a darkly humorous take on sci-fi drama. Adapted from Colin O'Sullivan's novel The Dark Manual, the series stars Rashida Jones in the lead role. Set in a futuristic Japan, the show features a cast of esteemed Japanese actors, enriching its cultural authenticity. As you immerse yourself in the storyline, let's explore the cast and their characters in detail.

Jones leads the cast and the case as Suzie

Jones, known for her role in Apple TV+'s Silo, plays Suzie, the main character in Sunny. Suzie suffers the loss of her husband and son in a devastating plane crash. In the aftermath, the electronics company her husband worked for presents her with a home robot named Sunny. Despite her initial disdain for Sunny, Suzie gradually forms a bond with the robot and eventually relies on it to uncover the truth behind her family's tragic disappearance.

Meet Suzie's late husband Masa

Hidetoshi Nishijima plays Masa, Suzie's husband. Initially believing him to work in the refrigeration department, Suzie learns from a company representative delivering the Sunny robot that Masa was involved in robotics, revealing a previously unknown aspect of his career. For those unaware, Nishijima is one of the most renowned actors in Japan, who made his groundbreaking debut with Hagure Keiji Junjōha in 1992.

Who plays Sunny the robot?

In the show, Joanna Sotomura provides the voice for Sunny, the titular robot introduced to Suzie's home early in the series. Although initially unwelcomed by Suzie, she gradually warms to Sunny upon discovering it was tailored specifically for her and shares resemblances with her late husband, eventually valuing its companionship. The voice behind the character, Sotomura is best known for her roles in shows such as NCIS: Los Angeles, Emma Approved, Video Game High School, and The Good Place.

Other important supporting cast and characters

Other important supporting cast include Judy Ongg, who portrays Noriko Sakamoto, Masa's mother and Suzie's mother-in-law. Yukiko Ehara, a former singer and model—notable for music and roles in Miss Osaka and Ane No Koe—plays Mixxy, while Jun Kunimura, known for films like The Wailing and Kill Bill Vol. 1, portrays Yuki Tanaka, who delivers Sunny to Suzie. The show is helmed by Lucy Tcherniak.