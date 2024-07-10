'Superboys of Malegaon' all set to premiere at TIFF

Reema Kagti's 'Superboys of Malegaon' to premiere at Toronto Festival

By Tanvi Gupta 07:00 pm Jul 10, 202407:00 pm

What's the story Reema Kagti's latest film, Superboys of Malegaon, is set to make its world premiere at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The festival, one of the most prestigious worldwide, will take place from September 5 through September 15. The film, an Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby production written by Varun Grover, is scheduled for its premiere on September 13. It is one of the highly-awaited original films from Amazon Prime Video.

Film synopsis

'Superboys of Malegaon' explores filmmaking and friendship

Superboys of Malegaon, set in the small town of Malegaon in Maharashtra, is inspired by real-life events. The movie features Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in lead roles. The storyline revolves around Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from Malegaon who uses cinema as an escape from daily drudgery. He rallies his friends to turn this dream into reality, infusing the town with newfound energy and hope.

Inspiration

Film is based on Malliwood aka the Malegaon Film Industry

The upcoming film is based on Malliwood aka the Malegaon Film Industry which is famous for making low-budgeted spoof films. In a 2023 interview, Gourav spoke about the underrated industry and stated, "They are a different world in itself." "It is one of the most underrated film industries that churns out some fun films with a 100% business return. It was high time that the industry got the limelight it deserves."

Other contenders

Other title unveiled by TIFF

TIFF has also unveiled four more World Premieres. First up is Ron Howard's survival thriller Eden, featuring Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas, and Jude Law. Next is the dramatic comedy K-POPS, drawing inspiration from the life and music of the eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Anderson Paak. Shepherds is another entry that follows a young advertising professional who embarks on a life-changing journey as a shepherd in France. Rounding out the lineup We Live in Time—starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield.