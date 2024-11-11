'Half Love Half Arranged' S02 trailer teases Karan-Maanvi-Rithvik's love triangle
The much-awaited trailer of the second season of the hit series Half Love Half Arranged has finally dropped. The new season sees Karan Wahi, Maanvi Gagroo, and Rithvik Dhanjani caught in a complicated love triangle. The makers shared the trailer on Monday with a caption teasing Riya's (Gagroo) search for true love. The show will premiere on Amazon MX Player on November 15.
'Half Love Half Arranged' S02 delves into Riya's love life
The trailer gives a glimpse into Riya's fascinating yet complicated love story. Just when she believes she has finally found her ideal romance, an unexpected revelation shakes her world. With difficult decisions and several obstacles, Riya finds herself torn between love, and family obligations, as she can't decide between Jogi and her childhood friend, played by Dhanjani. Who will eventually end up with Riya?
Cast members shared insights into their characters
Reprising his role as Jogi, Wahi said, "Getting back into Jogi's character was a wonderful experience. He's someone who wears his heart on his sleeve but this season pushes him to confront parts of himself he wasn't ready to face." Meanwhile, Gagroo said, "Coming back as Riya felt like picking up right where we left off but this season challenges her in a new way." Dhanjani, the new addition to the cast, said he was "thrilled" to join the show.