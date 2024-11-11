Summarize Simplifying... In short Kelly Reilly, known for her role as Beth in 'Yellowstone', has left fans guessing about her return to the franchise, especially after Kevin Costner's exit.

Reilly has hinted at a possible leadership role in the series and expressed her desire for a 'cathartic' ending for her character.

'Yellowstone' Season 5 might not be the end

Will Kelly Reilly reprise her role in 'Yellowstone' franchise

By Isha Sharma 01:32 pm Nov 11, 202401:32 pm

What's the story Hollywood actor Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton in Yellowstone, has recently teased a possible return to the series. Although it was previously announced that Season 5 would be the end of Yellowstone, rumors of a sixth season have been swirling. Speaking to BBC, Reilly called the upcoming finale "an ending to the Yellowstone world we have known," but left the door open for her character's future.

Character's future

'Maybe, maybe not': Reilly on reprising her role

When asked if this would be the last time fans would see her playing Beth, Reilly gave an ambiguous answer. "Does it mean it's the end of me playing her? Maybe, maybe not." This has only added to speculation about her involvement in any future seasons or spin-offs of Yellowstone.

Leadership transition

Reilly could lead 'Yellowstone' after Costner's exit

The exit of Kevin Costner, who portrayed the lead character John Dutton, following Season 5 has paved the way for Reilly's character. A Deadline report hinted that Yellowstone could live on without Costner, possibly making Reilly the new face of the franchise. This comes as she expressed interest in returning to her role in "a new beginning somewhere."

Character arc

Reilly's desire for a 'cathartic' ending for Beth

Reilly has also said she wants a "cathartic" ending for her character, Beth. She recognized the character's tumultuous journey, filled with many traumas like attempted rape, betrayal, and heartbreak. "I would like something cathartic," she said in the interview. "But I don't know if happiness is something any of these characters strive for. They strive to protect they strive to kill they strive to be killed."