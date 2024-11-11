Mona Singh to lead upcoming action-packed series: Report
Acclaimed actor Mona Singh, known for projects such as 3 Idiots and Laal Singh Chaddha, is all set to go all out for an intense role in an upcoming web series. A source close to Singh told Bollywood Hungama that she is going all out to deliver a "powerful" and "intense" performance in an action-packed series. "Mona is really preparing for an intense and power-packed performance," the insider said.
Singh's unique preparation methods for the role
To prepare herself for this challenging role, Singh has taken some unusual steps. The source revealed that she has changed her perfume to a stronger one and her music playlist from soft numbers to loud, bass-heavy ones. "She's going to create magic," added the source. However, other details, such as the supporting cast and plot, are yet to be revealed.
Take a look at Singh's career
Singh started her career on television and garnered limelight through projects such as Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, and Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, among others. She has also been a part of web shows such as Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain and Made in Heaven and played a pivotal role in Munjya earlier this year.