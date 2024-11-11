Summarize Simplifying... In short Mona Singh, known for her roles in TV shows like Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and web series like Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, is gearing up for a challenging lead role in an upcoming action-packed series.

To get into character, she's switched to a stronger perfume and a louder, bass-heavy music playlist.

Mona Singh is prepping for an upcoming web series

Mona Singh to lead upcoming action-packed series: Report

By Isha Sharma 01:22 pm Nov 11, 202401:22 pm

What's the story Acclaimed actor Mona Singh, known for projects such as 3 Idiots and Laal Singh Chaddha, is all set to go all out for an intense role in an upcoming web series. A source close to Singh told Bollywood Hungama that she is going all out to deliver a "powerful" and "intense" performance in an action-packed series. "Mona is really preparing for an intense and power-packed performance," the insider said.

Role prep

Singh's unique preparation methods for the role

To prepare herself for this challenging role, Singh has taken some unusual steps. The source revealed that she has changed her perfume to a stronger one and her music playlist from soft numbers to loud, bass-heavy ones. "She's going to create magic," added the source. However, other details, such as the supporting cast and plot, are yet to be revealed.

Singh's career

Take a look at Singh's career

Singh started her career on television and garnered limelight through projects such as Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, and Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, among others. She has also been a part of web shows such as Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain and Made in Heaven and played a pivotal role in Munjya earlier this year.