'The Gorge' trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller guard against evil

What's the story Apple Films has dropped the first trailer for its upcoming thriller, The Gorge. The movie stars Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy as operatives tasked with protecting humanity from a sinister threat lurking within a vast canyon. Directed by Scott Derrickson, the film will be released on Apple TV+ on February 14, 2025.

'The Gorge' trailer teases a chilling narrative

In the trailer, Teller and Taylor-Joy's characters are stationed in separate guard towers, overlooking an eerie gorge. This classified location conceals an unspecified evil force. Initially, they aren't allowed to communicate but begin sending messages through high-powered binoculars, forging a bond as they explore the gorge's mysteries. The movie's logline teases a "cataclysmic threat to humanity," forcing them to combine their physical and mental strengths to prevent disaster.

'The Gorge' trailer showcases a bleak, wintry landscape

Unveiled during CCXP/Brazil Comic-Con, the trailer emphasizes the film's stark winter setting and foreboding atmosphere. Teller's voice in the clip questions, "What's the truth about this place? What's the truth about the Gorge?" The ominous setting adds to the suspense and intrigue surrounding their mission. Sigourney Weaver and William Houston also have pivotal roles in The Gorge. The film's production team includes David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger from Skydance Media, along with Derrickson's Crooked Highway.

