Sigourney Weaver to receive Golden Lion award

By Tanvi Gupta 04:35 pm Jun 29, 202404:35 pm

What's the story Hollywood veteran Sigourney Weaver is set to receive the prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 81st Venice Film Festival. The festival—running from August 28 to September 7—will honor Weaver's illustrious career which includes blockbuster projects such as Gorillas in the Mist, Ghostbusters, Alien, and Avatar. Expressing her gratitude, Weaver reportedly stated, "I am truly honored to receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement from the Biennale di Venezia."

Meanwhile, in May, it was announced that Peter Weir, the Australian director and screenwriter behind The Truman Show and Dead Poets Society, will receive a prestigious Golden Lion award. "With a total of only 13 movies directed over 40 years, Weir has secured a place in the firmament of great directors of modern cinema." In March, Weir announced his retirement from filmmaking, stating, "Why did I stop cinema? Because, quite simply, I have no more energy."

Alberto Barbera, the director of the Venice Film Festival, lauded Weaver's significant contributions to both art-house cinema and mainstream movies. He described her as an authentic collaborator who has "contributed to the success of movies by James Cameron, Paul Schrader, Peter Weir, Michael Apted, Roman Polanski, Ivan Reitman, Mike Nichols, Ang Lee, and many others." Barbera further emphasized Weaver's ability to portray complex characters with authenticity and charisma.

Weaver's rise to stardom began with her role as Ellen Ripley in Ridley Scott's 1979 film Alien. She later reprised this role in Cameron's 1986 movie Aliens, earning her first Academy Award nomination. Over the years, she has continued to captivate audiences in films like Working Girl and The Ice Storm. More recently, she reunited with Cameron for Avatar and its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022).

The three-time Oscar nominee will next be seen in Dust Bunny alongside Mads Mikkelsen. The horror thriller film was produced, written, and directed by Bryan Fuller in his feature film directorial debut. She will also be seen in The Gorge, which stars Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy. Meanwhile, the full line-up of the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival will be announced on July 23.