Stunning 'Wheel of Time' S03 trailer teases a 'changing world'
Amazon Prime Video has announced the global premiere date for Season 3 of its popular fantasy series, The Wheel of Time. The new season will debut on March 13, as revealed during a panel discussion at CCXP in Sao Paulo, Brazil. A teaser trailer was also released, hinting at a world undergoing significant changes where the Shadow's roots are firmly established.
Season 3 to explore escalating conflict between Light and Dark
The next season will explore the growing conflict between Light and Dark. Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and Egwene (Madeleine Madden) are shown as resolute to keep Rand (Josha Stradowski) from falling into darkness. This story will pick up from the end of Season 2, where Rand, after defeating Ishamael, reunites with his friends at Falme and is proclaimed the Dragon Reborn.
'The Wheel of Time' S03: New challenges and alliances
Season 3 will bring new challenges for the Light, with the White Tower divided and the Black Ajah running rampant. Old enemies will return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are after Rand. A crucial choice between Light and Dark awaits Rand and Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe). As Rand's power intensifies, he becomes increasingly unrecognizable to his closest allies, Moiraine and Egwene.
'The Wheel of Time': A closer look at the production
The Wheel of Time is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. Rafe Judkins, who has worked on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Chuck, serves as the showrunner and executive producer. The series is based on Robert Jordan's best-selling fantasy book series of the same name. It has a star-studded cast including Daniel Henney, Zoe Robins, Marcus Rutherford, Donal Finn, Ceara Coveney, Kate Fleetwood, Ayoola Smart, and Kae Alexander.