Amazon Prime Video features you might not know about

By Akash Pandey 12:31 pm Nov 18, 202412:31 pm

What's the story Amazon Prime Video, one of the biggest names in the streaming space, has a bunch of hidden features that can improve your experience. These features give more information about what you're watching and let you tweak how you want to watch things. Here are some key features that many subscribers may have missed.

Information access

X-Ray feature, cast details and trivia

Prime Video's X-Ray feature is a one-of-a-kind tool that shows a list of actors in a scene when the content is paused. The feature, powered by IMDb (also owned by Amazon), offers information about the cast and shares interesting trivia facts or production errors. It can make rewatching old shows more exciting by offering an array of trivia facts each time you pause.

Offline access

Content download for offline viewing

Prime Video was the first streaming service to offer a download option for offline viewing back in 2013. First available on Amazon Kindle Fire tablets, the feature is now accessible on any device running iOS or Android. It allows users to enjoy their favorite TV shows and movies without an internet connection, making it especially handy for long journeys or unstable Wi-Fi connections.

User-friendly subtitles

Subtitle customization to enhance viewing accessibility

Prime Video lets you customize how subtitles appear on screen. Unlike Netflix, the default look of subtitles on Prime Video isn't appealing and doesn't blend well with the videos that you're watching. This feature offers several preset options for viewers to change the font size, color, background and more. To access this feature, users need to tap/click on the "Subtitles" icon and select the "Subtitles Settings" option.

Viewing variety

Shuffle feature for rewatching your favorite shows

Prime Video has a "shuffle" feature that lets you watch episodes of your favorite TV shows in a random order. However, it doesn't seem to be available for every show. It has been spotted on popular sitcoms such as Scrubs, The Office, and a number of Prime Video Originals such as Fallout, Clarkson's Farm, and The Boys.