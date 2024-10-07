Summarize Simplifying... In short Amazon has acquired and merged OTT platform MX Player with its own miniTV, creating a unified service called Amazon MX Player.

This move aims to provide ad-supported, premium-free entertainment to a larger audience, with over 250 million unique users already enjoying a diverse range of content.

The merger will enhance streaming experiences, with Amazon continuing to invest in original content for the platform, marking a significant expansion in India's streaming market. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The new service will be available through its app on mobile devices

Amazon acquires OTT platform MX Player, merges it with miniTV

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:16 pm Oct 07, 202405:16 pm

What's the story In a major move, Amazon has acquired MX Player, one of India's most popular free streaming OTT platforms. Also, the company has merged this newly acquired asset with its own content streaming service, miniTV. The result of this merger is a new platform named 'Amazon MX Player.' Notably, Amazon has not disclosed the financial details surrounding the acquisition.

Strategic move

Merger aims to expand premium-free entertainment access

The main goal behind MX Player and miniTV's merger is to bring premium-free entertainment to a larger audience. "With this acquisition, Amazon is merging two of India's most popular free AVOD (or ad-supported video on demand) services - MX Player and Amazon miniTV into one service - Amazon MX Player," an official release from the company said.

User reach

Amazon MX Player: A hub for diverse content

In September, the combined service of MX Player and miniTV drew more than 250 million unique users. They had access to a wide range of content, including original shows, popular movies, and international shows dubbed in local languages. The new service will be available through its app on mobile devices, the Amazon.in shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV Stick as well as connected TVs.

User experience

Seamless integration and enhanced streaming experiences

The integration of Amazon miniTV and MX Player into Amazon MX Player will happen automatically on the apps, without users having to reinstall or upgrade the app. Karan Bedi, Head of Amazon MX Player, sounded optimistic about the merger. "We will offer high-quality entertainment and streaming experiences faster than we could have done independently, while continuing to keep the service free," he said.

Future plans

Amazon to continue investing in original content

Amazon has promised to keep investing in original content and returning seasons of popular shows on the new platform. This, it said, will give advertisers opportunities to deepen their relationship with viewers. The acquisition and merger also mark a major expansion of Amazon's footprint in India's streaming market, which also includes its subscription-based service, Prime Video.