A Colombian woman's Amazon order took a wild turn when she received a lizard instead of an air fryer, sparking both humor and concern on social media.

The incident has ignited discussions about the need for stricter quality control and shipping practices in online retail, especially considering potential health risks posed by foreign animals.

Users advised the woman to contact local environmental authorities for the reptile's welfare.

Colombian woman receives lizard instead of air fryer from Amazon

By Simran Jeet 04:43 pm Jul 25, 202404:43 pm

What's the story In a bizarre incident that has captivated the internet, Sofia Serrano, a woman from Colombia, found a giant lizard in her Amazon package. The package was supposed to contain an air fryer she had ordered. Serrano shared her unusual experience on social media platform X, where her post quickly went viral. She shared a photo of the live lizard inside the box, noting that their air fryer order from Amazon had arrived with an unexpected companion.

Company response

Amazon responds to lizard delivery incident

Serrano further stated in her post that the reptile was found in the bag where the air fryer was supposed to be packaged. She held Amazon responsible for this mishap but claimed they refused to take accountability. In response, Amazon Help posted a simple apology on Serrano's post, stating, "Hello! We're sorry for the inconvenience." However, they did not address Serrano's claim about their responsibility for the incident.

Public reaction

Social media reacts to lizard delivery incident

Serrano's post, which has amassed over four million views, elicited a mix of shock and amusement from social media users. One user humorously suggested that the air fryer came with ingredients for her first dish. Another expressed disbelief about the size of the lizard and asked what animal it was. A third user joked about receiving an exotic pet as part of the deal.

Concern and advice

Netizens expresses concern and sympathy

Reacting to the "scary" incident, social media users called it "one of the strongest horror stories" they had "heard in recent years." One user expressed sympathy for the lizard, which must be scared, hungry, and thirsty. Many users suggested that Serrano contact the nearest environmental entity for assistance, with one person advising her to reach out to local environmental authorities or organizations that handle reptiles.

Quality control

Incident sparks discussion on online retail practices

The incident has sparked widespread discussions about quality control and shipping practices among online retailers. Serrano's experience particularly highlighted how these companies handle unexpected scenarios during delivery. She also pointed out the potential health risks posed by such incidents involving foreign animals, further emphasizing the need for stringent quality checks in online retail operations.