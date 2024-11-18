Summarize Simplifying... In short Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for Prime membership, providing access to benefits like free shipping, Prime Video, and more.

You can sign up at www.amazon.com/amazonprime and cancel anytime from your account settings.

Special discounts are available for students and benefits can be shared with other adults in your household.

Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new customers

How to enjoy Amazon Prime membership for free

By Akash Pandey 01:04 pm Nov 18, 2024

What's the story Amazon promises a ton of deals and discounts for Prime users, from free shipping to streaming content. However, not everyone is ready to pay for the service. Fortunately, there are a few ways to enjoy Amazon Prime for free, at least for a limited time. If you've never used Prime before, this is your best bet to try out the service without financial commitment. Here's how you can get the most out of your Prime membership without opening your wallet.

Membership details

Amazon Prime membership: Options and pricing

Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new customers. Sign up and enjoy full access to Prime benefits such as free shipping, Prime Video (for five devices), Music, Shopping, Gaming, and Reading. There are four types of Prime memberships, each with its own pricing and benefits. The standard monthly and annual plans are priced at ₹299/month and ₹1,499/year, respectively. There's also a Prime Lite subscription costing ₹799/year. It offers free shipping, Prime Video (for one user), and the Shopping experience.

Subscription process

How to sign up?

To sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, users have to head over to www.amazon.com/amazonprime and click on the box saying "Start Your 30-Day Trial." Existing Amazon account holders can sign in with their credentials, while new ones will have to create an account by entering their name, email address, and password. After verifying their email with an OTP from Amazon, they can select a payment method and add the required information before clicking "Continue" to complete the subscription process.

Cancellation steps

How to cancel membership before renewal

If you want to cancel your Prime membership or free trial, you can do so by signing into your Amazon account and clicking on "Prime Membership" from the "Account & Lists" dropdown menu. Under the "Manage membership" heading, click on "Update, cancel and more," and then on "End Membership." Following these steps will ensure that you are no longer subscribed to Amazon Prime.

More benefits

Student discount and household sharing

If you're a student, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Student and get a 6-month free trial. If you wish to continue the subscription post trial period, you pay half the regular price. Use your university or college email address to verify your student status. Amazon also allows you to share your Prime benefits with other adults in your household. While only one person pays, others can enjoy the full range of benefits, including shipping, streaming, and more.