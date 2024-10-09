Summarize Simplifying... In short A KPMG survey reveals that 78% of Indian CEOs anticipate a shift back to office-based work within three years, slightly below the global average of 83%.

Meanwhile, only 14% favor a fully remote workforce.

This comes as companies like Amazon and Dell face employee backlash for enforcing full-time office returns, with 73% of Amazon employees considering quitting due to the five-day office work mandate. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The KPMG survey included responses from 125 Indian CEOs

Want promotion at work? You have to come to office

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:11 pm Oct 09, 202406:11 pm

What's the story A recent study has found that a whopping 91% of Indian CEOs, are willing to reward employees who show up to office regularly with promotions, salary hikes, and preferred assignments. The number is higher than the global average of 87%, according to the KPMG 2024 CEO Outlook survey. The study highlights a strong inclination among Indian business leaders to return to pre-pandemic, office-based work models.

Return forecast

Indian bosses envision return to office-based work

The KPMG survey, which included responses from 125 Indian CEOs, found that 78% of them expect a return to an office-based work environment in the next three years. The number is slightly lower than the global average of 83%. However, only a small fraction (14%) of the surveyed business leaders preferred a fully remote workforce.

Work model

Hybrid work model gains traction among Indian CEOs

The survey also found that 30% of Indian CEOs see a hybrid work model for their corporate employees in the next three years. Sunit Sinha, Partner and Head-Human Capital Advisory Solutions, Business Consulting at KPMG in India, commented on the findings. He said, "The survey has indicated that a significant portion of the CEOs in India envision a future predominantly characterized by an in-office work environment."

Employee resistance

Corporate giants' return-to-office mandates face backlash

The survey's findings come at a time when corporate giants like Amazon and Dell are forcing employees to return to office full-time. The orders have faced major pushback from employees. A separate survey by Blind, an anonymous job review site, found that 73% of Amazon employees are thinking of quitting over the company's insistence on a five-day work from office.