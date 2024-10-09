Want promotion at work? You have to come to office
A recent study has found that a whopping 91% of Indian CEOs, are willing to reward employees who show up to office regularly with promotions, salary hikes, and preferred assignments. The number is higher than the global average of 87%, according to the KPMG 2024 CEO Outlook survey. The study highlights a strong inclination among Indian business leaders to return to pre-pandemic, office-based work models.
Indian bosses envision return to office-based work
The KPMG survey, which included responses from 125 Indian CEOs, found that 78% of them expect a return to an office-based work environment in the next three years. The number is slightly lower than the global average of 83%. However, only a small fraction (14%) of the surveyed business leaders preferred a fully remote workforce.
Hybrid work model gains traction among Indian CEOs
The survey also found that 30% of Indian CEOs see a hybrid work model for their corporate employees in the next three years. Sunit Sinha, Partner and Head-Human Capital Advisory Solutions, Business Consulting at KPMG in India, commented on the findings. He said, "The survey has indicated that a significant portion of the CEOs in India envision a future predominantly characterized by an in-office work environment."
Corporate giants' return-to-office mandates face backlash
The survey's findings come at a time when corporate giants like Amazon and Dell are forcing employees to return to office full-time. The orders have faced major pushback from employees. A separate survey by Blind, an anonymous job review site, found that 73% of Amazon employees are thinking of quitting over the company's insistence on a five-day work from office.