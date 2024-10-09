Summarize Simplifying... In short Central government employees and pensioners may see a 4% hike in their Dearness Allowance (DA), raising it from 50% to 54% of their basic salary, effective from July 2024.

This increase, determined by the All India Consumer Price Index, is designed to offset inflation and rising living costs.

This increase, determined by the All India Consumer Price Index, is designed to offset inflation and rising living costs.

If approved, the hike will be reflected in their October salaries, including three months' worth of arrears.

The proposed hike could increase DA from current 50% to 54% of the basic salary

Will central government employees get DA hike before Diwali?

By Mudit Dube 02:25 pm Oct 09, 202402:25 pm

What's the story Central government employees across India are eagerly awaiting an announcement regarding a potential hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR). The wait coincides with today's crucial Union Cabinet meeting, where a decision on the matter is highly anticipated. The move comes after the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers raised concerns over the delayed announcement of these hikes. Usually, DA and DR are revised twice a year—in January and July—with official announcements coming later.

Impact

DA hike could benefit over 1 crore individuals

Over one crore central government employees and pensioners currently enjoy a DA rate of 50%. The proposed hike could increase it to 54% of the basic salary, with a retroactive application from July 1, 2024. If approved, employees would get three months' worth of arrears in their October salaries. The last DA hike was a 4% increase announced in March this year, effective from January 2024.

Calculation

DA hike is based on Consumer Price Index

The DA hike is primarily determined by the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), which tracks retail price changes across sectors. The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers had recently written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a letter, raising concern over the delay in announcing this hike. The DA is a critical component of central government employees' salaries, functioning as an allowance to offset inflation and rising living costs.