Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar hospitalized; condition 'stable'

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:46 am Dec 08, 202410:46 am

What's the story Hiroo Johar, the mother of famous Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, has been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The news came to light after Karan was seen at the hospital with his close friend and designer Manish Malhotra on Sunday. Though the exact reason behind her hospitalization is still unknown, reports claimed she is now "stable" and there is no cause for concern.

Health battles

Hiroo's health challenges and Karan's admiration

Hiroo, who turned 81 this year, has battled serious health issues in the past few years. In 2021, she had to undergo two major surgeries—a spinal fusion and a knee replacement. Despite these challenges, Karan has often spoken about how his mother has remained resilient and humorous through her recovery. He often calls her his "superhero" on social media platforms.

Family life

Karan's unique family dynamic with Hiroo

Karan and his mother have a unique family dynamic as they co-parent his twins, Yash and Roohi, who were born through surrogacy. In his Netflix series Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives, Karan opened up about his fears as a single parent in an unconventional family. He said, "My constant fear is that I will have to deal with questions from my children about my circumstances and the modern family situation we have."

Professional front

Karan's upcoming projects amid family concerns

On the work front, Karan is gearing up for his next rom-com, Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya. The movie is slated for a 2025 release. Meanwhile, his production house Dharma Productions has some exciting projects in the pipeline, including an untitled film with Akshay Kumar, Panday, and R Madhavan. The movie will be released in theaters on March 14 next year.