Sunil Pal kidnapping: Police file case against unknown person
The Santacruz Police have registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly abducting and extorting money from comedian-actor Sunil Pal. The incident took place on December 2, 2024, when Pal mysteriously went missing. His wife approached the local police station the next day. When he returned on December 4, Pal revealed that he was kidnapped and made to pay ₹8L as ransom to be released.
Case transferred to Lalkurti Police Station for further investigation
Confirming the registration of the case, the Santacruz Police issued a statement to the media. They said, "The Santa Cruz Police have filed a case against an unknown person for alleged kidnapping and extorting 5 lakh from the Sunil Pal family." The case has now been transferred to the Lalkurti Police Station for further investigation.
Pal declined police protection after the traumatic experience
Despite the traumatic ordeal, Pal declined police protection. He explained his decision to Zoom/Telly Talk India, saying, "Police ki to nazar hain hi inpar. Till the time I reached home, the cybersecurity people were already informed." "The cops are taking good care of me; they call me every 3-4 hours. They had offered me protection, but I turned it down. My kids will get scared."
Pal shared distressing details of his abduction
Further, Pal revealed disturbing details about his kidnapping. He was verbally abused and kept blindfolded for a long time. He also said he was worried about his wife's emotional state after the incident. She is extremely frightened, he said. These revelations highlight the severity of Pal's ordeal and the impact it has had on his family.