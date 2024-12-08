Summarize Simplifying... In short Sunil Pal, a victim of a harrowing kidnapping, has refused police protection despite the trauma. He shared chilling details of his ordeal, including verbal abuse and being blindfolded for an extended period.

The incident has left his family, particularly his wife, in a state of fear.

The incident has left his family, particularly his wife, in a state of fear.

The case, involving an unknown kidnapper demanding a ransom of 5 lakh, has been transferred to Lalkurti Police Station for further investigation.

Sunil Pal returned home on December 4

Sunil Pal kidnapping: Police file case against unknown person

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:21 am Dec 08, 2024

What's the story The Santacruz Police have registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly abducting and extorting money from comedian-actor Sunil Pal. The incident took place on December 2, 2024, when Pal mysteriously went missing. His wife approached the local police station the next day. When he returned on December 4, Pal revealed that he was kidnapped and made to pay ₹8L as ransom to be released.

Investigation underway

Case transferred to Lalkurti Police Station for further investigation

Confirming the registration of the case, the Santacruz Police issued a statement to the media. They said, "The Santa Cruz Police have filed a case against an unknown person for alleged kidnapping and extorting 5 lakh from the Sunil Pal family." The case has now been transferred to the Lalkurti Police Station for further investigation.

Protection refused

Pal declined police protection after the traumatic experience

Despite the traumatic ordeal, Pal declined police protection. He explained his decision to Zoom/Telly Talk India, saying, "Police ki to nazar hain hi inpar. Till the time I reached home, the cybersecurity people were already informed." "The cops are taking good care of me; they call me every 3-4 hours. They had offered me protection, but I turned it down. My kids will get scared."

Ordeal narrated

Pal shared distressing details of his abduction

Further, Pal revealed disturbing details about his kidnapping. He was verbally abused and kept blindfolded for a long time. He also said he was worried about his wife's emotional state after the incident. She is extremely frightened, he said. These revelations highlight the severity of Pal's ordeal and the impact it has had on his family.