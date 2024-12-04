Summarize Simplifying... In short Comedian Sunil Pal, known for winning the first season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, mysteriously disappeared after a trip to Delhi for a show.

His wife alerted the police when he failed to return home and couldn't be reached.

Comedian Sunil Pal went missing for hours

Comedian Sunil Pal says he was 'kidnapped' after mysterious disappearance

By Tanvi Gupta 10:10 am Dec 04, 2024

What's the story Comedian Sunil Pal worried fans after he went missing on Tuesday and couldn't be reached by phone. The news of his disappearance was first made public by his wife Sarita Pal, who sought help from the police. Pal has now returned and told Zoom in a brief call that he was "kidnapped." He said he was flying from Delhi to Mumbai and would share more details.

Safety confirmation

Pal's wife and police confirmed his safety

Sarita confirmed her husband's safety to Mumbai-based paparazzo, Viral Bhayani through a text message. She said, "Sunil ji se baat ho gayee (We have talked to Sunil ji). He has spoken to the police." Further, a senior police official from Unit 9 Crime Branch, Daya Nayak, confirmed that "the actor was found safe and is now returning home." The authorities are now looking into Pal's brief disappearance.

Last location

Pal's last known location was Delhi

Film trade analyst Girish Wankhede revealed Pal had told him about a problem he was facing. "But he is out of it. He is now taking a flight from Delhi to Mumbai," Wankhede said. Before disappearing, Pal had gone to Delhi for a show and was expected to return home on Tuesday (December 3). When he didn't, his wife grew worried and approached police after failing to reach him on his mobile.

Social media update

Pal's social media activity before the disappearance

Before going missing, Pal had posted a video on his Instagram account where he was seen enjoying a boat ride with a group of men. He looked to be in good health and spirits in the clip. He was also wearing a life jacket as they departed for their destination. However, he didn't reveal the location to his followers but said he was headed to a comedy event.

About the personality

Meanwhile, know more about the comedian

Pal is a comedian, actor, and voice artist known for his comic roles in several Bollywood films. He gained fame as the winner of the first season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. In 2010, he wrote and directed the comedy film Bhavnao Ko Samjho, which brought together 51 stand-up comedians, including Siraj Khan, Johnny Lever, Raju Srivastava, Kapil Sharma, Navin Prabhakar, Ahsaan Qureshi, Sudesh Lehri, and others.