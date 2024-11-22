GRAP-IV measures to continue for 3 more days in Delhi-NCR
The Supreme Court has directed that the Graded Response Action Plan-IV (GRAP-IV) continue to remain in force in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) for at least three more days. The decision came as the air quality level (AQI) in the region remained "very poor." Justice Abhay S Oka said compliance would be reviewed on Monday before considering a downgrade from GRAP-IV to GRAP-II.
Supreme Court criticizes Delhi government's delayed response
The Supreme Court further asked the Centre and Delhi police to ensure that there are enough checkpoints at all 113 access points after questioning the Delhi administration about truck entry into the national capital. On Monday, the court stated that GRAP-IV will remain in place even if Delhi's AQI fell below 450. Justice Oka asked, "Why did we wait for the AQI to cross 300? How could you take such a risk?"
Court condemns firecracker use and lax enforcement
The Supreme Court has been vocal about Delhi's air quality issues, especially after a post-Diwali deterioration due to firecrackers use, despite a ban. In an earlier hearing, the court condemned the bursting of firecrackers and criticized both the government and police for inadequate enforcement of this ban. Their explanations were dismissed as "eyewash" by the judges, who stated that "no religion encourages any activity which creates pollution."
Delhi implements measures to combat severe smog conditions
Over the past few days, Delhi has been shrouded in severe smog, raising fears of respiratory diseases. To combat the alarming conditions, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented GRAP Stage-IV in the entire Delhi-NCR from Monday. The GRAP Stage IV measures include a ban on truck entry into Delhi, except those carrying essential goods or using clean fuels such as LNG, CNG, BS-VI diesel, or electric power. All construction activities pertaining to public infrastructure projects were also stopped.