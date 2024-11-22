Summarize Simplifying... In short A man, who "jokingly" slapped his niece causing her to fatally hit a kitchen slab, was arrested after he confessed to the crime and attempted to destroy evidence by burning the body.

The girl was reported missing on November 18

Man 'jokingly' slaps niece; she hits kitchen slab and dies

What's the story A man in his 30s has been arrested for allegedly killing his three-year-old niece in the Prem Nagar area of Ulhasnagar, Thane district, Maharashtra. The girl was reported missing on November 18, after which her mother filed a kidnapping complaint. On Thursday, her partially burnt body was found near the Ulhasnagar Hill Line police station.

Uncle confesses to unintentional killing

The accused, the girl's uncle, admitted during police interrogation that he was playing with his niece when he "jokingly" slapped her. The slap made her hit a kitchen slab, resulting in her death. In a panic after the incident, he tried destroying evidence by burning the body and dumping it in nearby bushes.

Accused arrested based on technical analysis, confession

Later, the uncle took his sister to file a missing complaint and joined search operations. He was arrested later on the basis of technical analysis and his own confession. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gore said, "We have taken action to arrest the accused on the basis of technical analysis and the confession given by the accused." The authorities intend to produce him before a court to seek police custody as investigations continue.