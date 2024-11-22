Summarize Simplifying... In short In a twist to the Baba Siddique murder case, accused Gill cleverly used a laborer's mobile hotspot to communicate with co-conspirators, thereby evading tracking.

Gill used a laborer's mobile hotspot

How Baba Siddique murder accused used hotspot to avoid tracking

By Chanshimla Varah 02:33 pm Nov 22, 202402:33 pm

What's the story Akashdeep Gill, a prime suspect in the Baba Siddique murder case, has disclosed his secret communication plan to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Gill admitted to using a laborer's mobile hotspot to stay under the police radar and keep in touch with other conspirators. The laborer, identified as Balwinder, was apparently oblivious to his part in this charade, police said.

Accused used to keep his phone in flight mode

Gill utilized the mobile internet hotspot of the laborer who worked in his field to contact other accused in the case, including Shubham Lonkar, Zeeshan Akhtar, and alleged main shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam. Using the laborer's hotspot allowed him to mask his whereabouts, Gill informed the Crime Branch during his interrogation. The accused also used to keep his phone in flight mode while connecting to the internet via Balwinder's hotspot.

Arrest details

Gill's arrest and role in Siddique murder plot

Gill was arrested from Fazilka in Punjab and is said to have been a key logistical coordinator in the murder conspiracy. The plan was allegedly hatched by Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The Mumbai Crime Branch is now looking for Gill's mobile phone, which may contain crucial evidence in the case.

Extradition efforts

Anmol Bishnoi's arrest and India's extradition request

Anmol, who is wanted in India for various crimes, including Siddique's murder and a shooting incident outside actor Salman Khan's residence, was arrested by US law enforcement this week. He is currently lodged at Pottawattamie County Jail in Iowa. The Indian authorities have sought his extradition, while the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

Deportation silence

US State Department remains silent on Anmol's deportation

The US State Department has refused to comment on Anmol's possible deportation, referring the matter to the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI. Meanwhile, a Mumbai court has extended police custody of another accused in Siddique's murder case, Gautam, for not cooperating with the investigation. Four others were arrested for allegedly helping Gautam flee to Nepal after sheltering him.