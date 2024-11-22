Summarize Simplifying... In short A navy submarine and a fishing boat collided off the coast of Goa, leading to a large-scale search and rescue operation by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard for the missing fishermen.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Navy submarine collides with fishing boat off Goa; fishermen missing

By Chanshimla Varah 01:50 pm Nov 22, 2024

What's the story An Indian Navy submarine collided with a fishing vessel named Marthoma off the Goa coast on Friday. The incident took place around 70 nautical miles northwest of Goa, near Malvan. The fishing trawler, which had 13 crew members onboard, capsized after the collision. While 11 crew members were rescued by nearby fishing vessels and naval ships, two fishermen are reportedly still missing.

Navy launches search operation for missing fishermen

In the wake of the incident, the Indian Navy has launched a massive search and rescue operation. The navy has deployed six ships and aircraft to assist in the operation. The Indian Coast Guard is also involved in the search operation for the missing crew members. The Ministry of Defence said that "search and rescue efforts for the remaining two are underway and are being coordinated with Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre Mumbai (MRCC)."

Investigation underway into cause of collision

The reason behind the collision is being investigated.